Hackers participating in the Pentagon’s latest bug bounty program found 150 unique vulnerabilities in the Marine Corps’ public-facing websites, officials said Wednesday.The Pentagon paid out $150,000 to ethical hackers as part of the Hack the Marine Corps program…
Marine Corps Ethical Hacking Program Discovers 150 Network Security Flaws
