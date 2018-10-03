Marine Corps Ethical Hacking Program Discovers 150 Network Security Flaws

Defense Daily | 10/03/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Hackers participating in the Pentagon’s latest bug bounty program found 150 unique vulnerabilities in the Marine Corps’ public-facing websites, officials said Wednesday.The Pentagon paid out $150,000 to ethical hackers as part of the Hack the Marine Corps program…

