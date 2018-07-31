MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. — During a nearly 40-year career in the Marine Corps, much of it spent flying fighter jets, Lt. Gen. Robert Walsh has seen a lot of aircraft crash, sufficient experience for him to be skeptical that military aviation is in a…
Marine Chief Combat Developer: Aviation An ‘Inherently Dangerous Business’
MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. — During a nearly 40-year career in the Marine Corps, much of it spent flying fighter jets, Lt. Gen. Robert Walsh has seen a lot of aircraft crash, sufficient experience for him to be skeptical that military aviation is in a…