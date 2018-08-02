Lower taxes, the gift that just keeps giving this year for corporations, combined with a pension benefit, propelled Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] to a hefty increase in earnings despite a dip in operating profit at the segment level.Net income soared 63 percent…
Lower Taxes, Pension Gain Push Earnings Higher At Huntington Ingalls
