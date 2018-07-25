Lower Taxes, Pension Benefit Propel Northrop Grumman’s Earnings Higher In Second Quarter

Defense Daily | 07/25/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Wednesday reported a huge leap in its bottom line in the second quarter driven primarily by a lower tax rate and a pension benefit and the company increased its profit guidance for 2018 based on a lower than expected tax rate this year.Net…

