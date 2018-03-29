Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] ended its fiscal year with strong earnings in the fourth quarter driven largely by lower taxes and to a lesser extent by higher operating income.Net income soared 46 percent in the quarter to $51 million, $1.16 earnings…
Lower Taxes Help Boost SAIC To Strong Earnings In Fourth Quarter
