Lower Taxes Help Boost SAIC To Strong Earnings In Fourth Quarter

Defense Daily | 03/29/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] ended its fiscal year with strong earnings in the fourth quarter driven largely by lower taxes and to a lesser extent by higher operating income.Net income soared 46 percent in the quarter to $51 million, $1.16 earnings…

