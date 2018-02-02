Cost and schedule details about a proposed low-yield warhead for submarine-launched ballistic cruise missiles will appear in the White House’s fiscal 2019 budget requests later this month, but details about planned improvements to the Department of Energy’s…
Low-Yield Warhead Details Due in ’19 Budget, But Big NNSA Infrastructure Plans Will Wait a Year
