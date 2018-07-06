A search committee for the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities (RCLC) in New Mexico last week interviewed candidates to become the organization’s new executive director, and could fill the post this summer.The RCLC board panel expects “to negotiate a contract…
Los Alamos Coalition Moves Closer to Picking New Director
