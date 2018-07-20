  • Home /
Lockheed, Northrop Partnership Brings In $170 Million For Apache Radar Upgrades

Defense Daily International | 07/20/2018 | Dan Parsons

The Longbow, LLC joint venture between Lockheed Martin [LMT] and Northrop Grumman [NOC] has sealed a $170.5 million deal to provide the U.S. Army and three other nations with AH-64E Apache gunship radar upgrades.Announced July 18, the contract is for Longbow…

