Lockheed Martin Wins BAE Subcontract To Supply VLS To UK’s New Type 26 Frigates

Defense Daily | 03/02/2018 | Rich Abott

BAE Systems awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a contract for an undisclosed sum to supply the MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) for the UK Royal Navy’s new Type 26 frigates.BAE is the prime contractor for Britain’s new Type 26 Global Combat Ship (GCS) frigates.…

