The first of 40 F-35A Lightning IIs that are being built for South Korea made its public debut March 28 during a rollout ceremony at Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] fighter jet plant in Fort Worth, Texas.The conventional-takeoff-and-landing variant will be sent to…
Lockheed Martin Unveils South Korea’s First F-35
