Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] team delivered its final proposal for the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) frigate-type ship program, using the BAE Systems Type 26 Global Combat Ship (GCS), on July 20.The company’s team, called Canada’s Combat Ship Team, also includes…
Lockheed Martin Team Submits Final Canadian Ship Proposal
