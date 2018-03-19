The anti-ship missile Lockheed Martin just tested is based on the JASSM-ER. Photo credit: Lockheed Martin[/caption]Lockheed Martin successfully tested a production-configuration long-range anti-ship missile (LRASM) from an Air Force B-1 bomber, the company said. During…
Lockheed Martin Successfully Tests Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, Company Says
The anti-ship missile Lockheed Martin just tested is based on the JASSM-ER. Photo credit: Lockheed Martin[/caption]Lockheed Martin successfully tested a production-configuration long-range anti-ship missile (LRASM) from an Air Force B-1 bomber, the company said. During…