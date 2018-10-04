Lockheed Martin [LMT] has down-selected Raytheon [RTN] and a Northrop Grumman [NOC]-Ball Aerospace [BLL] team to compete to provide the mission payload for the Air Force’s next-generation missile warning satellite system, the company said Oct. 4.This competition…
Lockheed Martin Selects Potential Payload Providers for Next-Gen Missile Warning System
