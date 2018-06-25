Lockheed Martin [LMT] has received a $358 million deal to produce ATACMS missiles for the Army and a foreign customer, while the company readies to begin testing in 2019 for the program’s replacement, the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) offering, officials said…
Lockheed Martin Receives $358 Million ATACMS Deal, Readying Precision Strike Missile Testing In 2019
