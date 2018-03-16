Lockheed Martin [LMT] has received a seven-year, $3.5 billion contract from the Army to provide logistics and support services for over 300,000 training components and systems, the company said Friday. Under the deal, Lockheed Martin will support the Army’s Training…
Lockheed Martin Receives $3.5 Billion Deal To Support Army Training Systems
