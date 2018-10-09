Lockheed Martin [LMT] said Monday it won a U.S. Army contract modification to extend the range of the AN/TPQ-53 (Q-53) radar range as part of a full-rate production configuration.This update will have the company insert Gallium Nitride (GaN) into the Q-53, which…
Lockheed Martin Nabs Contract To Extend Q-53 Range
