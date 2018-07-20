  • Home /
  • Lockheed Martin Nabs $451 Million In More Long-Lead Work On Saudi Surface Combatants

Defense Daily International | 07/20/2018 | Rich Abott

The Naval Sea Systems Command on July 16 awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $451 million modification for the long-lead-time and detail design to support building four Multi Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships for a sale to Saudi Arabia.The MMSC is based on the Freedom-variant…

