The Naval Air Systems Command awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $1.46 billion modification for long-lead material and parts for F-35 aircraft, the Defense Department said Tuesday.This not-to-exceed modification on an earlier advance acquisition contract specifically…
Lockheed Martin Awarded $1.46 Billion Mod For F-35 Long-Lead Material
