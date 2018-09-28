Lockheed Martin [LMT] and the Defense Department have agreed on a new $11.5 billion contract that drops the price of an F-35A below $90 million for the first time.The new contract, which covers 141 F-35s and will go into effect in 2019 with low-rate initial…
Lockheed Martin Lowers F-35A Price Tag Below $90 Million
