Lockheed Martin Conducts Another MHTK Test

Defense Daily | 01/30/2018 | Rich Abott

Lockheed Martin [LMT] completed a successful controlled flight test of its Miniature Hit-to-Kill (MHTK) interceptor at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. on Jan. 26, the company said Tuesday.This was the first flight test of the MHTK’s upgraded electronics and the…

