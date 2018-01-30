Lockheed Martin [LMT] completed a successful controlled flight test of its Miniature Hit-to-Kill (MHTK) interceptor at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. on Jan. 26, the company said Tuesday.This was the first flight test of the MHTK’s upgraded electronics and the…
Lockheed Martin Conducts Another MHTK Test
