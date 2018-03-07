Lockheed Martin [LMT] has rolled out a new comprehensive cyber mission system, capable of performing offensive, defensive, and command & control operations, in its bid to win an Air Force contract for Cyber Mission Forces.The new “Henosis” platform, announced…
Lockheed Martin Announces New Cyber Mission Platform
