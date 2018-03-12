Lockheed Martin [LMT] successfully completed a site acceptance test for its new TPS-77 Multi-Role Radar (MRR) in Latvia while delivering the first of three of transportable radars for the country’s air force, the company said Monday.Latvia ordered the three TPS-77…
Lockheed Delivers First TPS-77 MRR To Latvia
