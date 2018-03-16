Lockheed Martin [LMT] successfully completed a site acceptance test for its new TPS-77 Multi-Role Radar (MRR) in Latvia while delivering the first of three of transportable radars for the country’s air force, the company said March 12.Latvia ordered the three…
Lockheed Delivers First TPS-77 MRR To Latvia
