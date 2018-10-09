Leonardo DRS on Tuesday announced $800 million in electro-optical and infrared sensors contracts from the Pentagon, including a $231 million deal to deliver a new tripod mounted laser designator rangefinder to the Army.The Army in September awarded Leonardo DRS…
Leonardo DRS Announces $800 Million In Sensor Contracts, Including Army Deal For New Mounted Laser Rangefinder
