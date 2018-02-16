Following a loss in court on a related case and a scathing rebuke from a competing aircraft manufacturer, Leonardo Helicopters has decided to withdraw a lawsuit challenging the Army’s purchase of Airbus UH-72 Lakota helicopters in fiscal 2017.“In light of the…
Leonardo Drops Lakota Lawsuit, Clearing Way For Airbus Army Sale
Following a loss in court on a related case and a scathing rebuke from a competing aircraft manufacturer, Leonardo Helicopters has decided to withdraw a lawsuit challenging the Army’s purchase of Airbus UH-72 Lakota helicopters in fiscal 2017.“In light of the…