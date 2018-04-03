The Littoral Combat Ship USS Little Rock (LCS-9) has finally left Montreal, Canada this week after getting caught there for three months due to icey conditions preventing it from traveling to its homeport at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.LCS-9 finished acceptance…
LCS-9 Departs Montreal After Three-Month Ice Delay
