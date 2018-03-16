The future Littoral Combat Ship USS Tulsa (LCS-16) completed acceptance trials on March 9 in the Gulf of Mexico, the Navy said on Friday.Acceptance trials are the final major milestone before a ship is delivered to the Navy. The trails are conducted in-port and…
LCS-16 Finishes Acceptance Trials
