The Austal USA-built future USS Manchester (LCS-14) Littoral Combat Ship finished acceptance trials on December 15, the Navy said Dec. 27.The trials for the seventh Independence-variant LCS included intense comprehensive tests by Austal’s industry team while…
LCS-14 Completes Acceptance Trials
The Austal USA-built future USS Manchester (LCS-14) Littoral Combat Ship finished acceptance trials on December 15, the Navy said Dec. 27.The trials for the seventh Independence-variant LCS included intense comprehensive tests by Austal’s industry team while…