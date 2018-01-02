LCS-14 Completes Acceptance Trials

Defense Daily | 01/02/2018 | Rich Abott

The Austal USA-built future USS Manchester (LCS-14) Littoral Combat Ship finished acceptance trials on December 15, the Navy said Dec. 27.The trials for the seventh Independence-variant LCS included intense comprehensive tests by Austal’s industry team while…

