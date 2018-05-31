LCS-11 Finishes Acceptance Trials

Defense Daily | 05/31/2018 | Rich Abott

The future USS Sioux City (LCS-11) Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship finished its Navy acceptance trials last week, prime integrator Lockheed Martin [LMT] said on Thursday.The trials were conducted from May 20-24 on Lake Michigan and covered surface and air…

More Stories You Might Like