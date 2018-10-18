The president and lawmakers are sending signals to the Defense Department not to expect any major increase in next year’s budget, and that some form of cut could even be in the cards.On Oct. 17, President Trump said he is demanding his cabinet members cut 5 percent…
Lawmakers Signalling DoD Should Prepare for Smaller FY ’20 Budget
