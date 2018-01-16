Lawmakers Plan To Keep Close Eye On DoD Space Overhaul

Defense Daily | 01/16/2018 | Marc Selinger

The House Armed Services Committee intends to closely monitor how the Department of Defense implements the space management overhaul recently mandated by Congress, the panel’s chairman said Jan. 16.The committee wants to ensure that the reorganization gives space…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *