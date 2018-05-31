The latest edition of the “Hack the Pentagon” bug bounty program uncovered over 100 security vulnerabilities in the Pentagon’s public-facing travel system for department employees, according to results released Thursday by program coordinator HackerOne.The…
Latest ‘Hack the Pentagon’ Results Show Flaws In DoD Travel System
The latest edition of the “Hack the Pentagon” bug bounty program uncovered over 100 security vulnerabilities in the Pentagon’s public-facing travel system for department employees, according to results released Thursday by program coordinator HackerOne.The…