L3 Technologies [LLL] on Thursday reported higher sales in its second quarter driven by organic growth while earnings results were a bit mixed given gains from sales from various business units as well as a debt retirement charge.Net income was $375 million, $4.72…
L3 Reports Solid Sales In Second Quarter; Preparing To Consolidate
L3 Technologies [LLL] on Thursday reported higher sales in its second quarter driven by organic growth while earnings results were a bit mixed given gains from sales from various business units as well as a debt retirement charge.Net income was $375 million, $4.72…