L3 Technologies [LLL] on Monday announced a nickel increase in its quarterly dividend payment to 80 cents per share, marking the 14th consecutive year of increasing its annual dividend.The company has been increasing its quarterly shareholder dividends by a nickel…
L3 Increases Dividend
