Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] has received approval from the State Department to market its Mako High Performance Jet Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) to select countries in Europe and Asia Pacific region, the company said March 13.The countries,…
Kratos Receives Approval To Market Its Mako UAS Abroad
