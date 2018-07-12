Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. [KTOS] has delivered the first of 45 BQM-177A year one subsonic aerial target systems for the Navy, the company and service announced this week.The target systems are being delivered under a $37 million first year…
Kratos Delivers First New Drone Cruise Missile Target To Navy
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. [KTOS] has delivered the first of 45 BQM-177A year one subsonic aerial target systems for the Navy, the company and service announced this week.The target systems are being delivered under a $37 million first year…