House And Senate fiscal year 2019 defense authorization bill conferees agreed on several Navy surface warfare reforms while making some of the stronger changes into studies.A provision in the House National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) called for ship examinations…
Key Surface Navy Reforms In Final NDAA
House And Senate fiscal year 2019 defense authorization bill conferees agreed on several Navy surface warfare reforms while making some of the stronger changes into studies.A provision in the House National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) called for ship examinations…