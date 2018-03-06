The head of a congressional defense subcommittee said March 6 that he intends to scrutinize the Air Force’s controversial plan to cancel its replacement for the aging E-8C JSTARS ground-surveillance aircraft.“We’re going to take a look at it,” said Rep.…
Key Lawmaker To Examine Air Force Cancellation Of JSTARS Replacement
