KC-46A Tanker Completes Flight Testing Ahead Of First Expected Delivery In October
The Air Force completed flight testing on July 6 for the KC-46A refueling tanker, bringing Boeing [BA] a step closer to delivering the first aircraft in October for the oft-delayed program, company officials announced on Friday.The KC-46 concluded Military Type…