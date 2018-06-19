Amid concerns that software and telecommunications products provided by companies in Russia and China could be used to spy on the U.S. government and industry, two Senators have introduced a bill that would create a federal council to assess national security threats…
With Kaspersky, ZTE In Mind, Senators Propose Federal Council On Supply Chain Risks
