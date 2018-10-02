The Department of Justice on Monday evening approved United Technologies Corp.’s [UTX] pending $30 billion acquisition of Rockwell Collins [COL], although the government requires UTC to divest two Rockwell Collins’ business units to preserve competition in…
Justice Department Okays UTC’s Deal For Rockwell Collins, With Conditions
