A bipartisan bill introduced last month that would enable the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice to begin developing policies, procedures and capabilities for countering threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in limited circumstances in U.S.…
Johnson Wants Counter Drone Bill In Senate NDAA
A bipartisan bill introduced last month that would enable the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice to begin developing policies, procedures and capabilities for countering threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in limited circumstances in U.S.…