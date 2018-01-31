The Joint Force Headquarters in command of the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN), which includes 15,000 networks with 3 million users, has reached full operational capability, DoD officials said Wednesday.Cyber Command’s Joint Force Headquarters-DoDIN…
JFHQ-DoDIN Reaches Full Operational Capability
