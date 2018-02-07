JFHQ-DoDIN Reaches Full Operational Capability

C4I | 02/07/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Joint Force Headquarters in command of the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN), which includes 15,000 networks with 3 million users, has reached full operational capability, DoD officials said on Jan. 31.Cyber Command’s Joint Force Headquarters-DoDIN…

