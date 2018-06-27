The U.S. Army’s Hellfire missile replacement, the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM), achieved a milestone C decision and has been cleared for low-rate initial production (LRIP).The JAGM is scheduled to eventually succeed the Army’s use…
JAGM Cleared For Production, Achieves Milestone C
