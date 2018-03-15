PASCAGOULA, Miss. - Huntington Ingalls Industries' [HII] Ingalls Shipyard has room to produce more ships and likes the Navy’s plan to increase the fleet to 355 ships, according to the shipyard’s president Brian Cuccias.“I think it’s fantastic. We look…
Ingalls Shipyard Says It’s Ready To Build More Ships
