Industry Officials Laud Benefits Of DHS Cyber Security Program

Defense Daily | 01/18/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Despite delays in the rollout of a cyber security program that is meant to provide greater visibility and security of federal networks, so far the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program is making progress, industry officials told a House panel on Wednesday.The…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *