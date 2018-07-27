India’s first Ch-47F made its maiden flight July 23 from the Boeing flight line July 23 outside the factory where it builds the tandem-rotor heavylift aircraft for the U.S. Army and 19 other nations.Flying under an FAA experimental ticket and designated the first…
India’s First CH-47 Takes Flight As Boeing Prepares For Massive Foreign Chinook Campaign
