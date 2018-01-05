India Awards Boeing $293 Million Contract For P-8 Poseidon Training

Defense Daily | 01/05/2018 | Rich Abott

The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) approved a $251 million contract to Boeing Global Services [BA] to procure the P-8I Training Solution, including a 10-year comprehensive maintenance service, the government said Thursday.The P-8I is India’s variant of the…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *