The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) approved a $251 million contract to Boeing Global Services [BA] to procure the P-8I Training Solution, including a 10-year comprehensive maintenance service, the government said Thursday.The P-8I is India’s variant of the…
India Awards Boeing $293 Million Contract For P-8 Poseidon Training
