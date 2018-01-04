The co-chairs of the Congressional Submarine Caucus and 33 other House members released a letter to the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee on Wednesday urging the fiscal year (FY) 2018 appropriations bill increase submarine funding to match levels in the…
House Sub Backers Push Appropriators For More Virginia-Class Funding
